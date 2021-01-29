Halifax police are investigating a break and enter that occurred at a Bedford, N.S. church.
On Jan. 27, Halifax Regional Police received a report of a break and enter into Bedford United Church, located at 1200 Bedford Highway.
It is believe the break-in occurred sometime between the evening of Jan. 26 and the early morning of Jan. 27.
Police say a number of items were stolen from the church, including collection plates and a cross. A post on the church's Facebook page appears to show broken glass.
Church officials also reported that a Black Lives Matter banner had been vandalized.
Police are investigating, and say at this point, they can’t speculate on whether the incidents were connected or the motive.
In a statement, the Church said they will be refraining from interviews at this time.
“We believe the focus should not be about us, but about the systemic racism faced on a daily basis by Black, Indigenous, and People of Colour.”
Dear BUC, Hate can’t drive out hate. Only love can do that. – Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King I am with you, always. -...Posted by Bedford United Church - All are Welcome, All the Time on Thursday, January 28, 2021