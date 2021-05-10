Bedford man charged with stunting after vehicle clocked at 55 km/hr over speed limit: Police

A Bedford, N.S. man has been charged with stunting after police say he was caught driving 55 kilometres over the speed limit on a Halifax highway Friday afternoon.

At approximately 1:15 p.m. on May 7, a member of Halifax Regional Police’s traffic unit spotted a car travelling at a high rate of speed on Highway 102 near the Hammonds Plains Road in Bedford.

Police say the officer clocked the vehicle at 155 km/hr in a 100 km/hr zone.

The driver, a 35-year-old Bedford man, was charged with stunting -- a charge automatically laid when a vehicle is travelling more than 50 km/h over the speed limit.

His vehicle was seized and towed and he has been suspended from driving for one week.

The fine in Nova Scotia for stunting is $2,422.50 and six points are assigned to the driver’s record.

Police say they issued 28 other summary offence tickets to drivers on Friday – 17 for speeding and 11 for other vehicle offences including no insurance, expired plates, driving while suspended and improper passing.