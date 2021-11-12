Bedford, N.S. man arrested for impaired driving, flight from police and dangerous driving
A 37-year-old man from Bedford, N.S., is facing several charges after police spotted a truck driving erratically early Friday morning.
Halifax District RCMP says at approximately 2:20 a.m. on Nov. 12, officers located a truck that had reportedly been driving erratically and spinning its tires.
According to police, the truck had been observed driving at a fast rate of speed earlier and failed to stop when police tried to pull it over.
Police say the truck was located on Waverley Road and the driver, who was showing signs of impairment, was arrested without incident. The man’s driver licence was revoked and he was the subject of an arrest warrant. He was taken to Cole Harbour detachment for further breath samples.
The driver, a 37-year-old Bedford man, remains in custody on the warrant. He is scheduled to appear in Dartmouth Provincial Court on Dec. 22 to face charges of impaired operation of a conveyance, operating a conveyance with a blood alcohol concentration over 80 mg%, flight from police and dangerous operation.
He was also issued a summary offence ticket for driving while revoked under the Nova Scotia Motor Vehicle Act.
Police say the investigation is ongoing.
-
Toronto cop facing bribery charge in connection with 2018 incidentToronto police say a member of the force’s Organized Crime Enforcement Unit is facing criminal charges in connection with an incident where confidential police information was allegedly sold to a suspect in a drug investigation.
-
Britney freed: Judge dissolves Spears' conservatorshipBritney is free. A Los Angeles judge on Friday ended the conservatorship that has controlled Britney Spears' life and money for nearly 14 years.
-
OPP investigating serious crash on Highway 6 near GuelphProvincial police are investigating a serious crash on Highway 6 near Guelph on Friday evening.
-
Canada's top doctor says cooler weather, easing restrictions creating 'turbulence'Cooler weather and easing restrictions are contributing to a rise in COVID-19 infections in some parts of Canada, Canada’s top health official says.
-
Kensington merchants kick off holiday shopping season with food drive for veteransKensington merchants launched the holiday shopping with a food drive Friday to collect contributions for the Veteran's Food Bank of Calgary.
-
Parents urged to 'do your research' before travelling with unvaccinated kids, could impact schoolingWith the Canada—United States border being open again, families may look at taking a well-deserved trip down south, but the Winnipeg South Division (WSD) is reminding people about some of the federal rules when returning home from international trips.
-
Check these off your Christmas List: Upcoming holiday events in Waterloo RegionWhile it may not be a winter wonderland just yet, there are plenty of upcoming events In Waterloo Region to get you in the holiday spirit.
-
Missing teen might be in Winnipeg: RCMPA 13-year-old boy from St. Pierre-Jolys who was reported missing earlier this week may be in Winnipeg, RCMP said on Friday.
-
Shawnigan Lake RCMP searching for man who broke into legion on Remembrance Day"This is a pretty distinctive pickup, and it's very likely that this vehicle and suspect will be recognized by a member of the public," said RCMP Sgt. Chris Manseau in a statement Friday.