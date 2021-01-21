A 20-year-old Bedford, N.S. man has been charged with three counts of sexual assault that police say happened in student housing on the Dalhousie University campus.

Halifax Regional Police say the three separate incidents occurred in September and October 2019, and were reported to police in February and March 2020.

Police say two of the assaults were against one woman, and one was against another woman. Police say both victims were ‘acquainted’ to the accused.

Michael James Allain, 20, will appear in Halifax Provincial Court at a later date to face three counts of sexual assault.

"We encourage anyone who is the victim of sexual assault to contact police," added police. More information on reporting sexual assaults can be found on the Halifax Regional Police website.