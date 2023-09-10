Bedford United Church celebrates special milestone
Staff
CTVNewsWindsor.ca
The congregation of Bedford United Church celebrated 185 years in the neighbourhood on Saturday morning.
The celebration included re-enactments by local actors about the church’s early beginnings when a Methodist preacher came to the area, as well as a former pastor’s notoriety for killing a rum runner in self defence.
“The church has been in the Sandwich area, the family since 1804. But we became a church in 1838,” explained Jean Markham, Bedford United Church trustee.
Volunteers spent countless hours finding and organizing artifacts from over the years, including old bibles and antique communion sets once used by parishioners of the church.
