Bee swarm removed from south-end Barrie neighbourhood
CTVNews.ca Barrie Digital Producer
Kim Phillips
When a cluster of bees took up residence in a tree in a south-end neighbourhood, the City of Barrie called the experts to relocate the swarm.
A beekeeping professional from Beamish Honey, clad in protective gear, helped safely remove the colony by locating the queen and using a bee smoker to calm the hive.
According to the City, the bees were settled into their new home at a farm.
The City encourages residents not to disturb a bee nest and to contact Service Barrie if a nest is located on city property.
The City of Barrie is a designated Bee City.
