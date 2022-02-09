Beer back, QR codes gone at Oilers games starting tonight
Unvaccinated Oilers fans will no longer need a negative COVID-19 test to get into Rogers Place starting Wednesday, and drinks and some food options are back.
"Rogers Place will have a full line of beverages available at select concessions. However, only popcorn and small snacks will be for sale. We expect full concession options & services to resume soon," a statement from the arena operators said.
The changes come after the Alberta government dropped the Restrictions Exemption Program that had been in place all NHL season.
Fan capacity is still capped at 50 per cent, or about 9,000 fans, until March 1.
Masks will still be required for everyone over the age of 12 "when they are not actively eating or drinking," until the end of February.
Rogers Place will continue with enhanced cleaning and mobile ticketing, its website said, adding that, "some events may implement different vaccine requirements."
The Oilers first game under the updated provincial rules is Wednesday night at 6 p.m. MT against the Chicago Blackhawks.
-
-
Design team chosen to reimagine Arts CommonsArts Commons is receiving a major makeover with a distinctly Indigenous flavour.
-
Sault Ste. Marie to consider adding heritage propertiesSault Ste. Marie's heritage committee is set to present its latest compilation of properties it would like to see designated as heritage sites.
-
Wildfire destroys Lytton's governance records; B.C. gives OK to rewrite bylawsThe mayor of the fire-ravaged community of Lytton, B.C., says rewriting the village's bylaws from scratch will be about as entertaining as going to the dentist but it's another step in the massive rebuilding effort.
-
Seaweed farming partnership between Sidney-based company and Island First Nations paying offIn October, the Tsawout First Nation on the Saanich Peninsula issued a licence to Sidney-based Cascadia Seaweed allowing for a commercial seaweed farm on the nation's traditional waters.
-
Advocates give out drugs, push for better safe supply after B.C. breaks overdose recordDrug user advocates once again handed out small doses of cocaine, heroin and methamphetamine in Vancouver's Downtown Eastside Wednesday, while calling for greater access to safe supply.
-
Community feedback helps shape Sault Ste. Marie's water agency bidMore than 200 participants from the public have given their insight to the Sault's Canada Water Agency task force, calling for an emphasis on community collaboration and Indigenous participation as its key selling points.
-
Lions Gate Hospital ER doctor and restaurant association president want B.C. to scrap vaccine passportWith the vaccine passport now gone in Alberta and on its way out next week in Saskatchewan, an emergency room doctor at North Vancouver’s Lions Gate Hospital who treats COVID-19 patients says B.C. should follow suit, arguing its vaccine card program is no longer serving its purpose
-
‘What are we trying to prevent?’ Growing calls for Canada to end mandatory testing for travellers returning homeThere are growing calls for the federal government to ditch mandatory testing requirements for returning Canadian travellers.