Beer, bagpipes and Celtic culture on offer in Broadmoor Park

Kilts, beer and bagpipes filled Broadmoor Park Saturday for a celebration of all things Celtic.

Thousands of people were out in their best tartans for the 3rd annual Sherwood Park Highland Gathering for a weekend of traditional celtic activities.

"We're so excited," said Roxanne Carr, president of the Strathcona Highland Society. "The sounds are spectacular, there's green grass, lots of space, lots of wonderful people out here."

The sounds of bagpipes and drums filled the park in the morning for a battle of the bands, along with the thuds of a heavy events competition.

Several traditional sports were on offer, including the light hammer, open stone and caber.

Sarah Morris' has been competing in heavy athletics for a year and Saturday was her second Highland games.

The goal is throwing heavy and throwing far, she said, but the games are also about spirit.

"I fell in love with it my first practice," Morris said. "The people are absolutely incredible. . . the group cheers you on and gives you that extra oomph that you need."

Saturday night wraps up late with a Ceilidh from 6 p.m. until 11 p.m. It's a night of live folk music, dancing and storytelling.

"And for our dog lovers, there's something else," Carr said. "[On Sunday], we're bringing in kelpie dogs, we're bringing in border collies to round up sheep and – wait for it – they're going to round up ducks too."

Two live combat shows will top off Sunday day at the Viking Village, where visitors will be offered a glimpse into Celtic history.

"We have got a Viking invasion," Carr said. "They're bringing their tents, they're bringing their original viking handed crafts and we're going to have combat."

Over both days of the event, there will be dance events and a Celtic market featuring more than 70 local vendors offering art, clothing, food items and other handcrafted goods.

The event is free to attend, with donation boxes at each entrance to support next year's event.

"We're all about families, and because we're all about families, we always have the food bank on site," Carr said.

Visitors are encouraged to bring donations for the food bank, and several other non-profit groups will be on site as well.

Carr said there's lots going on over the weekend, but one notable item in short supply.

"Anyone out there with haggis, come down here. We need haggis," she said.