Beer cans spill from transport truck onto B.C. on-ramp
CTVNewsVancouver.ca Reporter and Producer
Kendra Mangione
Metro Vancouver drivers dealt with a different kind of debris on the roadway during the commute in Friday morning: beer cans.
The incident involving a transport truck happened on the Mary Hill Bypass on-ramp from Highway 1 in Coquitlam.
The trailer of a transport truck carrying cans of Coors Light appears to have broken open, spilling cans out of the truck and onto the road.
Fortunately the incident didn't seem to be having much of an impact, based on traffic cameras in the area.
A message posted on social media at around 8:30 a.m. warned drivers to expect some delays and asked them to pass with caution.
The Ministry of Transportation wrote that the "incident" was blocking the right lane only, and that crews were headed to the area.
