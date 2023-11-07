Beer vats on the move from Sarnia to London

Labatt Breweries received a special delivery Tuesday, as four giant beer tanks made their way from Lambton County to London.

According to Sarnia police, the load was on the move around 9 a.m. from Seaway/Harbour, eastbound Exmouth to Murphy, southbound to Confederation, eastbound to Mandaumin.

The heavy haul entered the City of London between 1 p.m. and 3 p.m. from Fanshawe Park Road and travelled east to Highbury Avenue to continue the route through Hamilton Road/Horton Road, Richmond Street and Grey Street.

People driving were advised to expect delays and use alternative routes when possible as this massive load, which measures 33.53 meters in length and 6.62 meters wide, will likely occupy two lanes of traffic while travelling at reduced speeds through these areas.

Police were also in attendance while the beer tank delivery moves through London.

In an update from the City of London Tuesday night, delivery trucks will be parked overnight at Hamilton Road west of Highbury Avenue.

Operations are anticipated to resume on Wednesday at approximately 6 a.m. Eastbound and westbound lanes of Hamilton Road will be channeled to the curb lanes in both directions.

The city asks motorists to expect delays in morning through the area.