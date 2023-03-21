Beeton, Ont. couple celebrate big win with Lotto 6/49

A Simcoe County couple couldn't believe their luck after winning over $100,000 in the lottery.

Robert Pasquini and Anabell Alonso of Beeton were getting gas when she checked the ticket.

"He passed me the ticket to check and jokingly said, 'Here's our winning ticket,'" Alonso said she went into the gas station, and that's when she saw Big Winner appear on the screen. "I started screaming. The clerk started knocking on the window to get Robert's attention."

"I saw Anabell jumping up and down and heard the screams. I went into the store, and Anabell jumped on me," he recalled. "I feel like a millionaire to get a break in life like this."

The duo claimed $104,394.30 after winning the second prize plus Encore in the Lotto 6/49 January 28 draw with the ticket they purchased at Shell on Highway 50 in Bolton.

They said they plan to pay bills and save the rest.

"We're healthy and happy, and so are the people we love. We have everything we need. But it would be nice to get a new purse," finished Alonso.