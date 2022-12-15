Before and after: Dogs thriving after receiving emergency care at Nanaimo SPCA

Two miniature poodles that were brought in to the BC SPCA branch in Nanaimo have now been adopted and are doing well after receiving emergency vet care.

The SPCA says the two poodles, Sasha and Cheyenne, were brought in to the Nanaimo branch in June with matted fur and overgrown nails, showing clear signs of neglect.

The dogs, which were fearful of humans, also did not understand basic instructions that should have been taught to them when they were puppies, according to the SPCA.

"At seven years of age Sasha and Cheyenne weren’t housetrained, didn’t know how to walk on a leash or any basic manners and cues," said Bonnie Pequin, manager of the Nanaimo SPCA animal centre in a release Thursday.

After receiving veterinary care, both dogs were eventually adopted into forever homes.

Sasha's new owner, identified only by her first name of Leigh by the SPCA, says Sasha has come out of his shell since staying with her.

"He didn’t eat well for the first couple of weeks and didn’t want to play with his new toys," she said in the release.

"He was fairly timid on his walks and was always behind me," said Leigh.

But now, Sasha enjoys going on walks, cuddling next to his owner and even going on car rides with Leigh as her "co-pilot."

"Now he loves his walkies and leads the way," said Leigh. "He jumps and wiggles around when he hears his leash and he loves playing with toys. He is really enjoying his homemade meals."

Sasha and Cheyenne received vet treatment through the SPCA's emergency care program.

The SPCA is asking community members to support its emergency care program for other future animals in need.