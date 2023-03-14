Before Bedard, there was 'The Rat.' See him play in the early 80s.

The Brandt Centre in Regina, once known as the Agridome, has been around a long time.

It was built in an era when you had a wood finish TV, with a turn-dial that might (might!) have offered you about a dozen channels.

Over the years, many Regina Pats players skated on the ice surface, and were recorded on a VCR (80s kids will remember), making history and becoming local hockey icons.

One of them was a small player, who put up big numbers.

Dale Derkatch was a left-handed shooter, who stood at about five foot five inches, and weighed less than 150 pounds. But make no mistake, he didn’t let his size get in the way of setting records.

Derkatch was nicknamed 'The Rat' because of his size, though he was able to compete with the biggest players.

He holds the record for the most goals, most assists and most points of any player over the course of their career with the Regina Pats.

He scored a whopping 84 goals in the 1982-83 season, which is five short of the all-time record holder, Doug Wickenheiser, who had 89 a few years earlier.

The Regina Pats have retired Derkatch’s number 16, cementing his place as part of the legacy of the Regina Pats and WHL hockey.