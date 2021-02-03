The most important debate of the Newfoundland and Labrador provincial election is Wednesday night, and one leader apparently wants voters to know he can be a bit of a bore.

In a new advertisement, Progressive Conservative Leader Ches Crosbie's daughter Rachel begs voters to "please elect my Dad," with the implication that she needs a break from him droning on about equalization payments and the Atlantic Accord.

"I know who I am," the politician wrote in a Facebook post introducing the video on Tuesday. "I'm a bit of an introvert. I'm quirky. I'm not your typical smooth-talking politician."

The Tories released the ad on the eve of a televised debate that will see Crosbie square off against the NDP's Alison Coffin and Liberal Andrew Furey, who is running in his first general election since becoming premier in August. The Tories say the ad is inspired by a 2016 spot for a Texas county commissioner whose wife had tired of her husband spouting numbers and talking policy around the house.

Crosbie, the son of the notoriously outspoken politician John Crosbie, has acknowledged in the past that he's not the most charismatic politician, but he has made an effort to up the volume in the current campaign.

Furey, who entered politics last year after a career as an orthopedic trauma surgeon including work in medical relief, will also be looking to define himself to debate watchers before they go to the polls on Feb. 13.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 3, 2021.