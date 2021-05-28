Behind-the-scenes 'Riverdale' photos hint at season finale

As filming wraps up in Vancouver, fans of the Netflix show Riverdale are getting a peek at what the season finale may bring.

Behind-the-scene photos were shared by a member of the cast of the show, which takes place in the Archie Comics universe.

Victoria-born actor Drew Ray Tanner, better known to fans of the teen drama as Fangs Fogarty, posted candid shots of Archie and the gang on Instagram.

He didn't share many details, but the photos showed the cast in black, and tombstones could be seen in the background.

Certain key characters were noticeably absent, suggesting what may be to come.

The fifth season of the show is set to return this summer.

A post shared by Drew Ray Tanner (@drewraytanner)