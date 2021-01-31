Local volunteers are showing that Edmonton hearts have not been chilled by the recent cold weather.

Penny Appeal Canada and Edmonton's Sahaba Mosque handed out 300 warm meals Sunday as part of the non-profit's "Cold Day, Warm Hearts" campaign.

"It's been quite difficult for a lot of people," Penny Appeal's Alberta regional director Owais Hikmat said of the COVID-19 pandemic. "Just to get any sort of relief is such a blessing today and such a bounty. We just want to be those individuals that make people's lives much easier."

In Edmonton, the meals were purchased from Mama Asha Café, a Somali restaurant north of downtown.

With the help of Sahaba Mosque's community connections, Penny Appeal delivered dinners of chicken, rice, salad and dessert to those in need.

"We know that during this pandemic, what's going on, a lot of families are struggling in Edmonton and being there for them is paramount for us," said the mosque's Ahmed Ali.

"People are very appreciative. They're welcoming."

The winter campaign will see Penny Appeal purchase and deliver 3,000 meals across the province.

The group is also handing out 1,250 winter kits and 30 $500 Old Navy gift cards.

Across Canada, Penny Appeal has handed out more than 4,300 meals.