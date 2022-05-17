Belgravia house scene of fire early Tuesday morning

A house in the Belgravia neighbourhood went up in flames early Tuesday morning.

Firefighters were called to a single-storey home near 114 Street and 71 Avenue shortly before 4 a.m.

They had it under control and contained to the building within an hour, and out before 7 a.m.

According to Edmonton Fire Rescue Services, one firefighter was taken to hospital as a precaution because ceiling drywall fell on them.

The cause of the blaze was unknown. Fire investigators were due to return to the scene later Tuesday.