Bell and Telus customers will face higher roaming rates beginning next week

Some Canadians will pay more to use their cellphones while travelling abroad beginning next week.

Telus and Bell say they are raising roaming rates, effective March 8 and 9, respectively.

Telus says on its website that its customers will pay $14 daily to roam in the U.S., up from $12, while those visiting other destinations will be charged $16, which marks a $1 increase.

Bell users will face a daily $13 charge to roam in the U.S., up from $12, and $16 in other countries, up from $15.Rogers charges $12 and $15 for daily U.S. and international roaming, respectively.

The company has not announced a similar hike for this month.

