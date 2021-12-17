Bell Capital Cup cancelled as COVID-19 cases rise in Ottawa

The Bell Capital Cup will not take the ice at arenas across Ottawa this holiday season due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Ottawa International Hockey Festival Board of Directors "regrettably announced" the cancellation of the 2021 tournament.

The cancellation came hours after Ottawa's medical officer of health recommended everyone suspend participation in all indoor sports and team play as COVID-19 cases rise in the city.

"Due to the increased number of COVID-19 cases in the province and out of an abundance of caution, it was determined that cancelling the tournament was the best course of action to keep participants, volunteers, spectators and facility staff safe and to assist in limiting the spread of COVID-19," said the Ottawa International Hockey Festival Board of Directors.

The Bell Capital Cup was scheduled to begin on Dec. 28 with 197 teams competing in 18 divisions.

Dr. Vera Etches issued a letter of instruction on Friday, imposing new capacity restrictions on indoor recreational amenities and indoor facilities use for sports and recreational fitness activities including areas for spectators within those facilities.

The total number of members of the public permitted to be in the indoor area of the facility is capped at 50 per cent capacity, including change rooms and dressing rooms. The number of spectators at the facility is limited to 50 per cent of the usual indoor seating capacity.

This is the second straight year the Bell Capital Cup has been cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The 2022 Bell Capital Cup will run from Dec. 28, 2022 to Jan. 1, 2023.