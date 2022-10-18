Bell Excellence Awards handed out in North Bay

The North Bay Chamber of Commerce celebrated the Bell Excellence Awards on Monday evening.

A sold-out crowd gathered to celebrate all the businesses that were nominated and the award winners.

"It's really important because not only what the business community has endured over the last few years, it's a great time to celebrate business," said chamber interim president Donna Backer.

"Small, medium enterprises are the backbone of our community."

The winners CTV News spoke with said the award goes to their whole team.

"We have a lot of committed employees," said Designed Roofing president Michael Valenti, whose company won Business of the Year in the more than 16 employees category.

"They work hard, they take pride in their work and all live here in North Bay. And that's really what made the company win the company of the year, I believe, is because of our team."

On the small business side, The Engraving Shoppe won Business of the Year, in the one to five employee category.

"There's lots of people we would like to thank, first and for most is our staff," said co-owner Sean McKinstry.

"The full solution is what we try to offer. We have different people in the different positions. Some are always on the computer doing the digital side of it and then we have people who are actually putting it together."

The winners in each category are:

New Business of the Year – Gateway City Brewery

Not-for-Profit of the Year – The Davedi Club

Young Professional of the Year – Natasha Snoddon, Northern Spark Marketing

Small Business of the Year (1-5 employees) – The Engraving Shoppe

Small Business of the Year (6-15 employees) – Express Parcel

Business of the Year (16+ employees) – Designed Roofing