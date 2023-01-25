Bell Let’s Talk event at Sault College focuses on where to find help

Bell Let’s Talk events in Sault Ste. Marie on Wednesday brought the focus on mental health to a post-secondary setting.

Sault College students and faculty gathered to share stories and speak on the importance of reaching out for mental health support.

The college’s student support department organized much of the event, but also wanted to focus on a relatively new committee at the school.

“A lot of the time students connect better with their peers, with other students,” said Luke O’Brien, who’s with Sault College Student Support.

The mental health well-being advisory committee is made up of students and works to ensure peers know where to go if they need mental health supports.

“Mental health services in our community, we provide this information to students,” said committee member Shuangqing Li.

“We don’t want them to feel alone when they have mental health issues.”

Sault College officials said Bell Let’s Talk is a way they can emphasize to students that there are options out there for dealing with tough times.

Though it’s something college faculty try and do on a regular basis, they say the annual day to focus on mental health leads to students coming forward, asking for help.

“More and more students are coming to share their stories and want to seek out the services,” O’Brien said.

“They want to know what services we have and when they finally realize and understand the full scope of services we offer, they’re more likely to come and visit and share with their classmates.”

“Some students during tests or during their studies they will have lots of stress or pressure, so we are here to help them to deal with their mental health,” Li added.

“We want them to have a good life on campus.”

College officials said they are proud of the supports provided on campus, and are working to come up with ideas to further help students.