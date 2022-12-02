Bell MTS no longer needed to provide reports following Winnipeg landline outages

Bell MTS is no longer required to provide monthly information regarding landline outages that were reported earlier this year, according to the federal regulator.

In May 2022, complaints started to come in regarding landline service in the Winnipeg area provided by Bell MTS.

"The company indicated that most of the issues were in relation to legacy copper infrastructure, which was heavily impacted by weather issues. The company also indicated that it was working on the deployment of fibre, which is a more resilient and reliable technology," the Canadian Radio-television Telecommunications Commission (CRTC) said in an email to CTV News Winnipeg.

In June, the CRTC called on the communications company to supply monthly reports on the outages until October.

On top of the monthly reports, the CRTC said it monitors service quality for large phone companies, including Bell MTS.

"Over the course of our monitoring, the outages have significantly reduced. In its most recent reporting, Bell MTS indicated that its open trouble tickets continue to remain low and it continues to monitor the situation and remains committed to addressing voice outages as expeditiously as possible."

As a result of the improvement that the CRTC has seen, it said Bell MTS no longer has to provide monthly reports. The CRTC added it will continue to monitor any concerns.

Bell MTS is owned my Bell Media, which is the parent company of CTV News Winnipeg.