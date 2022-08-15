Bell MTS service restored in Manitoba

Customers with Bell MTS should now have their internet and TV services back.

The telecommunications company posted on social media just before 3 p.m. that some customers in Manitoba, including Winnipeg, had been experiencing interruptions to their services.

A spokesperson told CTV News Winnipeg just after 5:30 p.m. that services have been restored.

"Customers who are still experiencing issues should reboot their modem or set top box by unplugging it and then plugging it back in after a couple of minutes," the spokesperson said. "We thank them for their patience today."

Editor’s Note: Bell is the parent company of both Bell MTS and CTV News Winnipeg.