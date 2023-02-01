Bell pulled out of Alberta church by thieves using vehicles: police

Police are investigating after the bell was stolen from St. Mary's Church in Holden, Alta., causing damage to the building.

The theft happened on Jan. 22.

Mounties say they have surveillance footage that shows an older model blue Dodge dually pickup with a push bar in front and a white canopy, followed by a white or silver SUV or van dragging the church bell and pulling it off.

Anyone with information about the theft is asked to call Tofield RCMP at 780-662-3353 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

Holden is about 100 kilometres southeast of Edmonton.