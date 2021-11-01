Bell says some customers experienced incorrect time change
CTVNewsWinnipeg.ca Editorial Producer
Kayla Rosen
Some customers of Bell woke up to the incorrect time on their phones on Monday morning, including some residents of Manitoba.
According to Bell, some clients experienced an incorrect time change on their phone. However, as of about 8 a.m. CT the issue has been resolved.
A number of people took to social media on Monday, saying the clock on their smartphones went back an hour – a week before the switch back to Standard Time is set to take effect.
Bell Support tweeted that its teams are investigating the issue, and they apologize for any inconvenience. The company noted that if the correct time is still not appearing on your phone, you should reboot it or go on airplane mode.
In North America, the switch to Standard Time is set for Nov. 7.
