Belle River and Chatham automotive manufacturers getting boost from province

Two southwestern Ontario automotive manufacturers are getting funding from the provincial government.

The province is supporting an investment of $2.6 million by CNCTech.com Inc. and Onbelay Automotive Inc. to help strengthen local manufacturing, create good jobs and attract investment to Belle River and Chatham and the surrounding regions.

The province is spending $390,000 in the auto manufacturing business through the Regional Development Program, which will help create 55 jobs and retain an additional 89 jobs.

“The Regional Development Program continues to support local manufacturers through targeted investments in local businesses to create good, local jobs,” said Vic Fedeli, Minister of Economic Development, Job Creation and Trade.

“This project is making a significant impact in communities in the Belle River region and Southwestern Ontario economy by investing in Ontario’s talented workforce, creating the conditions for long-term economic growth. We thank CNCTech.com and Onbelay Automative for contributing to our province’s growing auto manufacturing sector,” added Fedeli.

CNCTech.com Inc. officials say they will focus on investment in new machinery and software technologies that will increase manufacturing automation resulting in increased production.

Supported by $255,164 from the Southwestern Ontario Development Fund, the project is expected to help meet increasing demand from the electric vehicle industry, create production capacity to diversify its offerings to other customer groups and increase output.

The project will create 5 jobs and retain 8 existing jobs.

“We are excited and grateful for the opportunity to expand our business with the Southwestern Ontario Development Fund”, said Donny Butler, President of CNCTech.com Inc. “By using the most advanced automation and machining technology, we are able to attract new customers and compete on a global scale.”

Onbelay Automotive Inc. is investing $956,455 to upgrade equipment and machinery and project facility modifications. With $143,468 from the Southwestern Ontario Fund, Onbelay Automotive will support a significant influx of new volume involving the forming, production, coating and assembly of stabilizer bars from a large existing customer. The project will create 50 new jobs and will retain 81 existing positions.

“We are very grateful for the assistance from the Ontario government in supporting the local auto manufacturing sector here in Chatham,” said Aly Rahemtulla Owner and CEO of Onbelay Automotive. “Onbelay Automotive is pleased to make this significant investment to upgrade equipment and machinery, create new employment in the area and help make Onbelay more competitive in the global supply chain.”