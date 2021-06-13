iHeartRadio

Belle River local races to victory at Detroit Grand Prix

Roman De Angelis, Ross Gunn and team at the Detroit Grand Prix in Detroit, Mich. on Saturday, June 12, 2021. (courtesy PDM Group Motorsports Marketing)

It was a dream come true for a local car racer who won his first race of the season at the Detroit Grand Prix Saturday.

Belle River’s Roman De Angelis and his co-driver Ross Gunn were victorious in the WeatherTech Series, Chevrolet SportsCar Classic race driving their #23 The Heart of Racing Aston Martin.

“This victory is made even sweeter for Roman because it has always been his dream to race in Detroit,” a news release from PDM Group Motorsports Marketing says.

This is the team’s first victory and only their fourth race of the season.