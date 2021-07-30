Belle River resident celebrates $500,000 lotto win

Gloria Miller, of Belle River, knows how to pick ‘em. Her Daily Keno 10 Pick resulted in a $500,000 win in the July 13 draw.

"We were shocked when we brought the ticket to the store and found out I won $500,000!,” said Miller. “I never expected something like this!"

Gloria says she plays the lottery regularly and her favourite games are DAILY KENO, PICK 3 and PICK 4.

"I always chose significant family dates as my numbers to play," she shared.

A retiree from the transportation industry, Gloria couldn't believe it when her husband checked her ticket using the OLG Lottery App.

Gloria plans to pay off some bills, build a deck and save the rest of her winnings for a more comfortable future.