Belleville restaurant's liquor licence suspended for COVID-19 violations: AGCO

A Belleville, Ont. restaurant has had its liquor licence suspended after allegedly violating Ontario's COVID-19 regulations, including failing to check for proof of vaccination.

The registrar of the Alcohol and Gaming Commission of Ontario issued an Order of Interim Suspension for the liquor licence of Wild Wing Belleville on North Front Street. The regulator is also moving to revoke the liquor licence for the establishment.

In a statement on Friday, the AGCO said the liquor licence holder told AGCO compliance officials on Sept. 29 that she did not request vaccine confirmation from patrons, nor does she require them to wear face masks while inside the establishment.

As of Sept. 22, patrons must show proof of full vaccination to dine indoors at restaurants and bars. Patrons must also wear a face mask while entering and exiting the restaurant, and while in the restaurant except when eating and drinking.

The AGCO says compliance officials followed up in person on two separate occasions in October and observed continued non-compliance.

"On November 9, 2021, an AGCO CO visited Wild Wing Belleville and observed that multiple unmasked patrons were entering and exiting the establishment and that vaccine confirmation and identification were not checked," said the AGCO.

"The manager advised that his staff does not request vaccination confirmation or identification from patrons. He further advised that he and the staff were aware of the requirements under the ROA given various inspectors’ visits in recent months, but he does not require staff to wear masks."

The Alcohol and Gaming Commission of Ontario says Hastings Prince Edward Public Health has issued "multiple charges" against the licensee for failure to comply with the Reopening Ontario Act.