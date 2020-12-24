People in Waterloo Region and all across the world have found a new way to mark Christmas Eve together while staying apart.

An English woman started an initiative for her small town that would have residents go outside at 6 p.m. to ring bells for two minutes.

Mary Beggs-Reid says she hopes the event helps make sure people don't feel alone on an unusual Christmas Eve.

Since then, the event has spread all across the world, and a Facebook group she started now has nearly 500,000 members.

Neighbours on Cabot Trail in Waterloo and Waterloo Street in Kitchener were just a few of the thousands who took part in the event on Thursday.