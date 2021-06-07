Bells toll at Regina churches in memory of 215 Indigenous children found buried in B.C.

Church bells rang out in downtown Regina on Monday afternoon in memory of the 215 Indigenous children whose remains were found in Kamloops, B.C.

The bells rang 215 times at 2:15 p.m. at Knox-Metropolitan United Church to remember the unmarked graves discovered at the Kamloops Indian Residential School. An Indigenous prayer and smudge began the vigil.

The United Church of Canada operated 15 residential schools across the country. Minister Cameron Fraser said the church is asking its members to mourn and remember.

“I hope that with each ring we hear the immensity of what our communities have learned, of what our communities have been reminded of,” he said. “And the challenges to unmake a world in which we have done such horrific things to Indigenous People.”

The bells also rang out at nearby Saint Paul’s Anglican Church. Organizers said today’s event is a result of a request from Indigenous church members.

If you are a former residential school student in distress, or have been affected by the residential school system and need help, you can contact the 24-hour Indian Residential Schools Crisis Line: 1-866-925-4419

Additional mental-health support and resources for Indigenous people are available here.