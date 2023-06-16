Beloved B.C. drive-in theatre reveals show won’t go on post 2024, citing property tax increases

Metro Vancouver’s last remaining drive-in movie theatre has announced the show won’t go on after the 2024 season.

The owners of Twilight Drive-In say their landlord won’t be renewing the lease for the Langley lot, in part due to a 260 per cent increase in property taxes over the last three years.

By giving two years notice of the closure, the owners hope to encourage more people to take advantage of the drive-in theatre while it’s still in operation.

“We hope that you will spread the word about the only drive-in movie theatre so that those who have never experienced a drive-in may do so before the opportunity is gone forever,” the Facebook post reads. “It is definitely something everyone should experience at least once in their lifetime.”

Admission to the theatre is $25 for one vehicle with a solo occupant, and the ticket price increases by $10 for every additional person.

For $15, you can walk in without a vehicle.

The drive-in is open seven nights a week, rain or shine, with two movies screening every day, except for Mondays and Wednesdays—the single-feature nights.

Discounts are available on Tuesdays and Thursdays—the former being “couple’s night” when two people can come in one vehicle and enjoy a large popcorn and two medium drinks for $45.

On Thursday, $40 is the cost of entry for five people in one vehicle.

From June 16 to June 22, the movies playing are “The Flash” and “Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse.”

More information on screening times, ticket sales and concession options are available online.