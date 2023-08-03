Beloved Burnaby bakery closing down after 66 years of operation

The Valley Bakery, a beloved family-owned bakery in Burnaby, is closing its doors for good after 66 years of operation.

Jack Kuyer's father, George Kuyer, opened the shop in 1957. Jack took over in 1979 at the age of 29.

After running the bakery for 44 years, Jack says it's time to hang up his apron.

"It's emotional for me. You're giving up what you've done your whole life, but on the other hand, I'm really looking forward to retirement," Jack said, adding that he's been working at the bakery since he was 14 years old.

The bakery is a staple in the community, serving European baked goods.

Jack looked into selling his business, but said there wasn't enough interest.

"In today's economy with high interest rates and an unsure marketplace where people aren't able to spend as freely as they used to, a lot of people are averse to risk," he said.

So with only a few weeks left before The Valley Bakery permanently closes, the business has been busier than ever, with many of its items selling out.

"I'm trying to get some product in the store because we're getting cleaned out," Jack said.

Many customers have expressed their sadness and disappointment following the news of the closure.

"I hate to see them go. I'm buying everything," said Audrey Hall, adding that she wants him to enjoy his retirement.

"He should take it easy because he needs to do that. He's worked very, very hard," she said.

Tilly Milton has been a customer for 50 years.

"There's no other bakery that matches anything," she said.

"The birthday cakes were absolutely wonderful. The breads, the Christmas cakes. Oh my gosh, the cookies. I don't know where to start. But I'll be a lot slimmer when they do close," she laughed.

That loyalty and appreciation goes both ways.

Jack said he's going to miss his customers and putting smiles on their faces one pastry at a time.

"When you deliver a wedding cake and you see people awing over it or you sell a product in the store that people really appreciate – we've had customers who have come from amazing distances just to shop here," he said.

But he's ready to take on a new adventure and enjoy his time off away from the kitchen. The bakery officially closes Aug. 19.