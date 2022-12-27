Beloved Glebe business closed due to Boxing Day fire

A popular store in the Glebe will remain closed for the time being after a fire broke out on Boxing Day.

A fire was reported at the building that includes The Papery and several apartments at the corner of Bank Street and Fifth Avenue at around 3:10 p.m. Monday.

No one was reported hurt, but several people were displaced and The Papery was damaged.

The store’s owners posted on Facebook Tuesday afternoon saying, “The Papery will be closed until further notice due to a fire on December 26th 2022. We will reopen once repairs have been completed. Thank you for your support!”

The Papery opened in 1986 and has become a local favorite, selling paper products of all kinds. Janet Fisher, who works just down the street from the store, says it’s a unique and welcoming space where you can bump into anyone.

“Everybody shops at The Papery for beautiful cards, unique ornaments, unique gifts, gorgeous ribbon,” Fisher said. “I’m upset I’m very sad about it. It took a hit from COVID last year, having to close for a week, which is devastating for a small business.”

Ottawa Fire Services district chief Terry Rathwell told CTV News Ottawa at the scene Monday that as many as 10 people could be displaced, but the exact number was unclear.

“We got the call that several people were reporting a couple popping sounds and smoke inside the building. Hard to tell where it started but damage seems to be isolated to one unit,” Rathwell said. “The Papery was filling up with smoke and water because pipe was broken.”

The cause of the fire is under investigation.