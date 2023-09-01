Beloved Stratford Festival actor and artistic director dies
The Stratford Festival is mourning the loss of Marti Maraden, a 78-year-old artistic director, actor and director.
Stratford Festival staff said she died on Thursday while visiting family in Sweden and suddenly falling ill.
Maraden joined the festival in 1974 as an actor. She later moved back to the United States after the 1979 season. She worked in New York and then began to teach and direct before returning to Canada.
In 2006 she was appointed co-artistic director of the Stratford Festival and went on to direct many different shows.
Artistic Director Antoni Cimolino described Maraden as a “much-loved member of Canadian theatre.”
“Her contributions as an actor, director and artistic director will be remembered with great appreciation and affection. She was a valued colleague and I’m deeply grateful to her for our work together. My thoughts are with her family and many friends who will miss her dearly,” Cimolino said in a news release from the Stratford Festival.
The Stratford Festival said they plan to dedicate one of the 2024 Shakespeare productions to her memory with plans for a memorial at a later date.
-
COVID-19 is still circulating in Ottawa, top doctor warnsOttawa's top doctor is reminding residents that COVID-19 is still present in the community ahead of back-to-school and work, and is urging people to stay home when sick and consider wearing a mask to help reduce the spread this fall.
-
Sudbury hosts 14th annual Ribfest this weekendAn annual Labour Day weekend tradition kicked-off Friday in Greater Sudbury with the 14th edition of Ribfest.
-
Downtown Timmins welcomes opening of African Foods MarketDowntown Timmins laid out the welcome mat to the owner of the first African foods store on Third Avenue Friday.
-
Four-year-old struck by vehicle in northeast CalgaryA toddler was struck by a vehicle in northeast Calgary on Friday night.
-
More than 3,600 N.W.T. residents have registered in Calgary; city continues to provide supportThe City of Calgary says Northwest Territories evacuees continue to arrive in our city.
-
Hockey season is upon us, Soo Greyhounds finish their training campSoo Greyhounds players gathered for the final day of camp Friday, ahead of the annual Red & White Luke Williams Memorial Game.
-
Grande Prairie man dies following mid-August assaultA Grande Prairie man is dead almost three weeks after he was assaulted with a weapon, RCMP say.
-
Body of missing 17-year-old recovered from Buffalo LakeA teenage boy feared drowned in Buffalo Lake has been found dead.
-
Richmond crash leaves motorcyclist seriously injuredA motorcycle rider has been taken to hospital with "significant injuries" after a crash in Richmond Friday afternoon, according to police.