Beloved Toronto brewpub to close its doors for good

A popular Toronto brewpub will close its doors for good after more than four years of serving customers.

Batch House, located at 75 Victoria Street in the city’s financial district, owned by brewing company Creemore Springs, announced the news on Instagram on Thursday.

“While we’ve really enjoyed serving you delicious meals and small-batch beers brewed on-site [..], it is with a heavy heart that we have to announce the permanent closure of our beloved Batch House,” the brewpub said.

“Since opening in 2016, we’ve truly loved serving our community and bringing a little taste of Creemore to the big city. We cannot thank you all enough for the support,” stated the post.

A post shared by Batch House (@batch.house)

Batch House is one of many Canadian restaurants to face closures throughout the pandemic.

To combat these closures, Restaurants Canada is calling on Trudeau’s government to provide the industry with a sector-specific support package as federal wage and rent subsidies begin to wind down.

“Restaurants are key to feeding Ontario’s recovery and bringing back jobs, but first they need to survive,” James Rilett, Restaurants Canada Vice President, Central Canada, told CTV News Toronto on Thursday.

“We were hit first, we were hit hardest, and we will continue to be hit, long after others are. [..] If subsidies are scaled back too soon, [restaurants] won’t have the working capital they need to transition from survival to revival,” Rilett said.

Despite Batch House’s closure, Creemore Springs is inviting Torontonians to visit their flagship brewery location and assuring guests there are still “exciting things to come.”