Beloved Waterloo cockatiel returns home after missing for months

The search for Sweetheart the cockatiel is over, with the beloved bird now back at his home in Waterloo.

Sonya Mahnke’s pet bird went missing earlier this year after her fiancé walked outside without realizing Sweetheart was on his shoulder. The strong winds caught the little bird by surprise and every time he tried to fly back inside the house, he was pushed back further and further until they couldn’t see the struggling bird anymore.

It sparked a community-wide search for the cockatiel.

“You run out to sites where there were possible sightings, and you look for an hour and then there's nothing. It's just hard,” said Mahnke.

It was a long couple of months for not only her, but all of Sweetheart’s siblings. Of course, his cockatiel girlfriend named Baby constantly called out for him.

BITTERSWEET REUNION

Then earlier this week, Mahnke got a glimmer of hope after she was alerted of a bird that was brought into the Humane Society of Kitchener-Waterloo and Stratford-Perth after being found a multi-level parking garage.

“And I'm like ‘oh my gosh, I actually think this could be Sweetheart,’” Mahnke said.

When she went to the centre, she let out a sigh of relief. Her beloved cockatiel was sitting right there before her eyes.

But seeing the shape Sweetheart was in felt bittersweet, Mahnke explained.

“Honestly a little bit heartbreaking because when I saw him he was so, so small,” said Mahnke.

The little bird is back with his gang of fellow cockatiels at home, but he is mangled and malnourished. From missing part of his toe, to injuries on his wings and discolouring of his beak, even the other birds can tell Sweetheart has been through a lot.

“They all rush to him and will hang around the cage and come see him,” said Mahnke. “But they can tell he's different. He's traumatized, he's not really the same.”

HUMANE SOCIETY SURPRISED BIRD WAS ABLE TO SURVIVE OUTSIDE

The Humane Society said the fact that Sweetheart made it on his own for so long is somewhat of a miracle.

“To see a cockatiel survive the winter months is definitely unusual. We would think that perhaps our mild winter would contribute to the fact that he was able to survive,” said Calla James with the Humane Society.

LOVEBIRDS TOGETHER AGAIN

For now, Sweetheart has to stay in the cage until he gains enough strength to fly again without getting hurt. He also has to be tested for any diseases, so the other birds have to keep their distance. But there is one, who is having trouble staying away.

“[Baby] came swooping right in. Both of them had a moment where they were staring at each other. It was magical. My sister was there and we both started crying,” said Mahnke.

Separated now only by wire and no longer by distance, the two lovebirds --- Sweetheart and Baby --- can continue their love story back where it all began.