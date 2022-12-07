Beloved winter carnival Bon Soo is back
Organizers of Sault Ste. Marie’s premier winter event say it’s coming back bigger and better.
The city’s tourism department is taking an active role in organizing and promoting the 60th annual Bon Soo Winter Carnival.
The partnership with the city is a first for the event, with the tourism department offering logistical support.
The last two Bon Soo events have been virtual on account of the COVID-19 pandemic. This time, the carnival will be in-person and will feature a number of new activities.
“One of the things we really wanted to do was give Bon Soo a home again downtown,” said Josh Ingram, sports and special event coordinator for the city.
“Along with the Canal District, we’re also using Clergue Park, and kind of an 18-plus area at the Northern Superior Tap Room to make sure it’s all localized. And we’re bringing 12-plus new events to the festival this year.”
Organizers are hoping to boost attendance this year by the thousands. They say a headline act will be announced sometime this month, as well as the launch of a brand new Bon Soo website where people can purchase passes to the event.
