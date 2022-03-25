Below average temperatures and chance of flurries this weekend in Windsor-Essex

Windsor-Essex residents can expect a chilly spring weekend.

Environment Canada says it will be cloudy Friday, with a 40 per cent chance of showers in the afternoon. West wind gusting to 40km/hr later this morning with a high 8C.

Friday night will be cloudy with a 60 per cent chance of rain showers changing to 60 per cent chance of flurries overnight. Windy into the evening and down to a low 0C.

Saturday will be cloudy with a 60 per cent chance of flurries changing to a 60 per cent chance of rain showers or flurries near noon. Northwest wind gusting to 50km/h and a high of 5C.

Cloudy overnight with a low -4C.

Sunday will be cloudy and a high 0C.

Sunny on Monday, with a high 1C.

The average high this time of year is 8C and the average low is -0.8C.