Below average temperatures in the Windsor-Essex forecast

Environment Canada is calling for below average temperatures over the next several days.

The forecast is sunny on Tuesday morning, with a high of -7C, but a wind chill -19C in the morning. A mix of sun and cloud with a 40 per cent chance of flurries is predicted late in the afternoon. Wind up to 15 km/h.

Tuesday night is expected to be partly cloudy with a 40 per cent chance of flurries. Wind steady into the evening with a low -16C.

Wednesday will be sunny. Wind up to 15 km/h. High -10C but a wind chill of -22C in the morning.

Periods of snow is in the forecast for on Thursday, with a high -5C.

Friday will also see periods of snow and a high -3C.

The average high temperature this time of year is -1C and the average low is -8C.