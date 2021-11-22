Below average temperatures in Windsor-Essex forecast
Melanie Borrelli
Environment Canada is calling for below average temperatures to start the week in Windsor-Essex.
The forecaster says there will be a mix of sun and cloud on Monday, with wind becoming west gusting to 40km/h this morning. High 2 Celsius.
As for Monday night, it will be clear, with wind up to 15 km/h and a low -6C. Wind chill -10 overnight.
Here’s the forecast over the next few days:
- Sunny on Tuesday, with a high 3C.
- Cloudy periods overnight and a low -1C.
- Wednesday a mix of sun and cloud with a 30 per cent chance of showers. High 6C.
The average temperature this time of year is 6.7C and the average low is -0.2C.
