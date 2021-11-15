Below average temperatures start the week in Windsor-Essex

Environment Canada says the week will start off with below average temperatures before warming up mid-week.

The forecaster is calling for a mix of sun and cloud on Monday, with a 40 per cent chance of rain showers or wet snow flurries early in the morning.

The wind will be west, gusting to 50km/h. High 5C.

Cloudy Monday night, becoming partly cloudy late in the evening with a low -4C.

Tuesday, mainly sunny. Wind up to 15 km/h and a high 6C.

Cloudy overnight with a 60 per cent chance of showers. Low 8C.

Wednesday, showers with a high 15C.

The average temperature this time of year is 8.4C and the average low is 1.1C.