Below-seasonal conditions return to Calgary for a bit

Well this has been an interesting 24 hours!

We hit the high range for our air quality health index here in Calgary yesterday afternoon, thanks to the pressing-in of cooler air from the north. Environment Canada issued widespread air quality health advisories on this account, as many communities struggled along the same lines.

For better or for worse, here's our culprit for the smoke drop, and for its removal:

The arrows point out trajectory. Let's cross-reference that with a smoke map. If you watch the animation in the link, you'll see the smoke tracking along with the cold front, which is tied in with the upper low.

The trough is going to stick around for a while here, potentially injecting light showers off the foothills today. The next crack for 'adverse' conditions is Sunday, where we still run the risk of showers converting to light overnight flurries.

Otherwise, conditions are benign in the throes of this low pressure system. We'll see plenty of sunshine, which could run us back to clear overnight conditions and resultant frost. We'll start running that risk (again) this evening.

YOUR FIVE-DAY FORECAST:

Today:

Sunny

Daytime high: 11 C

Evening: clear, low 0 C

Friday:

Sunny

Daytime high: 12 C

Evening: mainly clear, low 1 C

Saturday:

Sunny

Daytime high: 14 C

Evening: mainly clear, low 3 C

Sunday:

Mainly cloudy, risk of afternoon showers

Daytime high: 8 C

Evening: showers becoming early-Monday flurries, low 0 C

Monday:

Mainly sunny

Daytime high: 6 CEvening: cloudy moments, low -1 C

Our photos of the day come from Darren:

…And Mery!

You can submit your photos here, email me directly here, or tweet them over!