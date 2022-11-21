Below seasonal temps continue in Windsor-Essex

Flurries in the Windsor-Essex forecast before more sunshine returns.

Temperatures are still well below the average high for this time of year with highs around 3 C — the average being closer to 7 C.

Monday: Mainly sunny. Increasing cloudiness this afternoon then 30 per cent chance of flurries late this afternoon. Wind southwest 40 km/h gusting to 70. High plus 3. Wind chill -11 C this morning.

Monday Night: Partly cloudy with 30 per cent chance of flurries this evening. Clearing late this evening. Low -6 C. Wind chill -8 C overnight.

Tuesday: Sunny. High 4 C. Wind chill -9 C in the morning.

Wednesday: Sunny. High 6 C.

Thursday: Cloudy. High 7 C.

Friday: Cloudy with 60 per cent chance of rain. High plus 5 C.

Saturday: A mix of sun and cloud with 60 per cent chance of rain showers or flurries. High 6 C.