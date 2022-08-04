Beltline crash sends vehicle smashing through Calgary patio
Calgary police say no one was injured in a crash Thursday that sent a minivan careening into a Beltline pub.
The two-vehicle crash happened in the 100 block of 10th Avenue S.W. at around 10:40 a.m.
The Dodge Caravan crashed through the on-street extended patio at Bottlescrew Bills, breaking the wooden structure and knocking over potted plants.
No one was on the patio at the time as the bar doesn’t open until 11 a.m.
Police are investigate the cause of the crash.
Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call the Calgary Police Service non-emergency line at 403-266-1234 or to submit tips anonymously through Crime Stoppers.
Expect delays on 10AV at 1 ST SW until approximately noon while we work to clear up and investigate this collision. #yyctraffic pic.twitter.com/okCuJqozWy— Constable Chris Martin (@CstCJMartin) August 4, 2022
-
Region supplies portable washrooms, increases security at Kitchener encampmentThe Region of Waterloo says it has delivered portable washrooms to the encampment at the corner of Victoria and Weber streets and will implement 24/7 security at the site.
-
Sask. RCMP seek assistance on series of crimes across Western CanadaSaskatchewan RCMP crime analysts are seeking public assistance to identify two suspects from a series of incidents across Western Canada they believe to be linked.
-
12 impaired drivers caught during long weekend checkstops near Lumsden: Sask. RCMPSaskatchewan RCMP caught 12 impaired drivers at checkstops over the long weekend.
-
Indian Head to host grand opening of Constable Shelby Patton Memorial ParkThe Town of Indian Head is scheduled to open a new park in memory of an RCMP officer who was killed while on duty last summer.
-
B.C. forecast: What to expect in AugustAfter record-high temperatures in parts of British Columbia last month, many are wondering what August has in store for the province.
-
-
New policies for police chases, use of force needed, says Alberta judgeAn Alberta provincial court judge wants the Edmonton Police Service and all other police agencies in the province to develop better policies and procedures for dealing with criminal flight events.
-
Remains of missing Edmonton man found in gravel pit northeast of the cityThe remains of an Edmonton man missing since last October have been recovered, RCMP has confirmed.
-
Environmental groups protest proposals to build LNG terminals on Canada's East CoastA coalition of environmental groups is calling on Ottawa to reject any proposal to build export facilities for liquefied natural gas on Canada's East Coast.