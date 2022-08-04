Beltline crash sends vehicle smashing through Calgary patio

Calgary police say no one was injured in a crash Thursday that sent a minivan careening into a Beltline pub.

The two-vehicle crash happened in the 100 block of 10th Avenue S.W. at around 10:40 a.m.

The Dodge Caravan crashed through the on-street extended patio at Bottlescrew Bills, breaking the wooden structure and knocking over potted plants.

No one was on the patio at the time as the bar doesn’t open until 11 a.m.

Police are investigate the cause of the crash.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call the Calgary Police Service non-emergency line at 403-266-1234 or to submit tips anonymously through Crime Stoppers.

Expect delays on 10AV at 1 ST SW until approximately noon while we work to clear up and investigate this collision. #yyctraffic pic.twitter.com/okCuJqozWy