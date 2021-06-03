Beltline dumpster fire spreads to nearby building

Quick work by the Calgary Fire Department stopped a dumpster fire from spreading further after it set a nearby building ablaze early Thursday.

Crews were called to the 200 block of 10th Avenue S.W. about 4 a.m. where they found a dumpster that was fully involved.

Flames had spread to a three-storey building nearby.

"Fire crews quickly deployed hose streams and brought the fire under control in the dumpster and roof area of the exposed building," read a release.

The building, which was unoccupied, was then ventilated

Firefighters are now assessing damage and assisting investigators.

No injuries were reported. The cause of the fire is under investigation.