Ben Andersen trades in BMX riding for saddle bronc at Stampede rodeo

Ben Andersen got off to a very good start in the saddle bronc Tuesday.

The 22-year-old Rocky Mountain House native rode a 90-point ride, landing in the top spot on the first day for the Pool B participants in the Stampede Rodeo.

What makes that all that more impressive is that until he was 14 years old, Andersen preferred BMX riding to rodeo.

However, at 14 he switched to riding horses and it wasn't a complete surprise, because he's related to the Hay family, including Rod Hay, an eight-time national champion and four time winner of the Calgary Stampede.

A member of the Pro Rodeo Hall of Fame, Hay has been retired since 2010, but this year, three of his sons, 25-year-old Logan, 23-year-old Dawson and 18-year-old Devon, were all invited to participate in the Stampede.

Andersen has already won three events in 2022, and said getting off to a good start at the Stampede Rodeo Tuesday is a great thing.

"I didn't expect that on that horse, honestly," he said. "I seen some videos. He looked like a pretty nice horse and he bailed out of there and come to me, and I like, oh yeah.

"Then, he stepped out and it was a knife fight for a bit," he said, "and then I got sat down and we got rolling.

"It was fun (challenging) for a bit, but I (also) had to put in a second effort in and even a third at the end, so I was good."

As the event leader after the first day, Andersen earned an aggregate $5,500. Logan Hay is in fifth place in Saddle Bronc and earned $1,500.

Devon Hay is in fifth place in the Novice Saddle Bronc.

And for Andersen, and many other rodeo participants, there is something extra-special about being back at the Calgary Stampede this summer.

"This is huge for me," Andersen said. "I come off a hard fourth – they call it the Cowboy Christmas, Fourth of July run – and it was tough for me, so I was excited for this (the Calgary Stampede).

"So when I got here, and started to get rolling, and get back to doing business – just having fun, right? Back in Canada, so it feels like home, all my buddies are here, so it's a blast!"

