Bengals QB Joe Burrow's Calgary connection

If Joe Burrow wins the Super Bowl next weekend as the quarterback of the Cincinnati Bengals, he won't be the first Burrow in the family to take home a championship trophy.

That honour belongs to Joe's dad Jim, who played for the 1977 Montreal Alouettes team that won the Grey Cup in the sleet, in the infamous Ice Bowl game that was played before more than 68,000 fans in Olympic Stadium, which remains the largest CFL crowd in history.

“I mean we’d have 68,000 people at Olympic Stadium,” he said, in a 2019 interview. “We’d play before 50, 55,000 fans at old Exhibition Stadium in Toronto and when you went to Commonwealth Stadium in Edmonton they had 50,000 there so it was a great experience."

Jim Burrow’s kid is going to the Super Bowl! @hustlerama @Super70sSports @Bengals @CFL_Alumni @nflnetwork pic.twitter.com/xAyQ3OwxPC

It turns out that the CFL is a pretty good training ground for building NFL bona fides.

Jim had a five year long CFL career as a defensive back with Montreal, Ottawa and Calgary, where he suited up for the Stampeders in nine games during the 1980 season.

He coached for many years at Ohio University, before retiring in 2019 in order to attend Joe's LSU games where the team went undefeated, winning the national championship and Burrow took the Heisman Award as college football's outstanding performer.

Now Joe is Super Bowl bound, coached by Zach Taylor, who it turns out, was the third-string quarterback for the Blue Bombers when they went to the Grey Cup game in 2007.

And for last week's AFC Final, featuring the Kansas City Chiefs and Bengals, longtime unofficial Stampeders historian Darryl Slade tweeted about a unique Calgary double connection: Burrow's nine-game stint with the Stampeders and on the other side, Patrick Mahome's dad Pat pitched three games in Calgary as a starter for Portland between 1991 and 1993.

NFL’s AFC final features two QBs whose fathers have Calgary connections. K.C. Chiefs’ Patrick Mahomes’ father Pat started 3 baseball games with Portland in Calgary vs. the Cannons 1991-93. Jim Burrow, father of Cincinnati’s Joe Burrow, played with CFL’s Calgary Stampeders 1980. pic.twitter.com/p1jwQjBBqs