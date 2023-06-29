Benzodiazepines found in vape juice, Fraser Health warns

Fraser Health issued a warning Thursday about vape juice in the region that has been found to contain benzodiazepines.

According to the health authority, the warning – which was sent out using the system for toxic drug alerts -- was triggered by a positive test in Chilliwack.

"Vape juice containing cannabis and suspected synthetic cannabinoids sold in refillable, unmarked and unbranded cartridges tested positive for benzodiazepines," Fraser Health's website says.

"Reported side effects include: prolonged sedation, nausea, vomiting, and blackouts."

Anyone who observes someone experiencing these symptoms is urged to call 911 and the health authority notes that naloxone will not work to reverse the effects of benzodiazepines. As with all drug warnings, people who use substances are advised not to use alone.

Dr. John Harding, with the health authority, says the information about the vape juice was reported by a local drug checking site. One of the reasons for issuing the alert, he added, was because it the first report of its kind received in the region.

"Just as a precaution, we're making sure that people are aware that this was identified because it is quite unusual," he told CTV News.

"Most people are not thinking about the risk of benzodiazepines in cannabis products. Typically that's something that's associated with down or fentanyl or heroin. It's something that we just want folks to be aware of."

While Harding does not know where, when or how the vape juice was obtained he says it may have been sold online or on the street and could have been homemade.

"Ideally, folks should be focusing on buying cannabis from government-approved sites," he added.

Information on where to get drugs checked for contaminants in Fraser Health is available online.