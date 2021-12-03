Berens River man travelling 300 km to raise money for family impacted by fatal crash
A Berens River First Nation man has embarked on a long journey to help raise money for a family that has experienced an unthinkable tragedy.
Manny Green, 23, is walking and running more than 300 kilometres from Berens River to Winnipeg.
His goal is to raise $20,000 to help a family affected by a fatal head-on crash just south of Berens River on Oct. 21.
Three people died in the collision, and six people were hurt, including two young kids and a baby. Everyone involved in the crash was from Berens River.
Green is also walking to raise money for another Berens River resident who lost their mother the day before the crash.
“My goal is to raise funds for the families to recover and heal,” he said.
So far, he has raised more than $6,000 and said he is still trying to spread the word about his initiative.
“We’re still trying to go on,” Green said.
“I’m happy with giving them $10,000, as long as they know I worked hard for them and I’ll appreciate anything that’s given to me.”
Green started his journey last month and plans to arrive in Winnipeg on Saturday.
Those interested in donating can do so online.
- With files from CTV’s Danton Unger.
